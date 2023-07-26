Based on his observations from the first day of training camp, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press suggests that Nwangwu "appears to be (the) RB2 behind Alexander Mattison."

While it's too early in training camp to get a concrete read on the Vikings' running back pecking order, it does look like there will be an open competition for the top backup spot behind Mattison, now that Dalvin Cook is no longer in the mix. With that in mind, Nwangwu -- a 2021 fourth-rounder -- figures to jostle for slotting with 2022 fifth-rounder Ty Chandler and 2023 seventh-rounder DeWayne McBride. Further context will be revealed once the team's unofficial depth chart is posted, but based on Mizutani's report, Nwangwu is player to monitor in the coming weeks.