Nwangwu (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Nwangwu played eight snaps on special teams in Week 12 against the Bears and returned a kickoff for 38 yards towards the end of the game. He appears to have picked up the concussion following the bye week and his status leading up to Sunday's contest against the Raiders will be closely monitored. Ty Chandler and Brandon Powell are currently listed as the backup kick returners for Minnesota in case Nwangwu is unable to play.