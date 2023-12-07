Nwangwu (concussion) logged a full practice, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nwangwu was a limited participant Wednesday and took another meaningful step forward in the five-step concussion protocol Thursday by advancing to full activity. He'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before he's removed the protocol, but Nwangwu seemingly has a good chance of being available for Sunday's game against the Raiders if he avoids any setbacks in the next few days. If he's cleared to play this weekend, Nwangwu would serve as the team's top kickoff returner in addition to his duties as a depth option behind running backs Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler.