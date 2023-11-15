Nwangwu rushed two times for nine yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

Nwangwu's two rushing attempts were his first carries of the season, as Sunday's game was only his second appearance as a member of the active roster in the 2023 campaign. Though the veteran hasn't been a factor for the Vikings this season, he could see a slight increase in opportunities in Week 11 if starting running back Alexander Mattison misses time due to a concussion. With that said, Nwangwu would likely play behind Ty Chandler, who proved to be an effective option out of the backfield against the Saints. The 25-year-old Nwangwu will look to make the most of his opportunities if called upon to be the No. 2 back when the Vikings visit the Broncos in Week 11.