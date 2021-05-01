The Vikings selected Nwangwu in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

Nwangwu (6-foot, 210) was a backup at Iowa State but intrigued the Vikings in the fourth round after running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the Iowa State pro day. Nwangwu has some convincing kick returner upside in the NFL, but there's presumably a reason why he couldn't earn more reps in the Iowa State backfield -- teams don't normally look for reasons to leave a 4.32 guy on the bench. His NFL career will likely consist of special teams work for the most part.