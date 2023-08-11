Nwangwu did not play in Thursday's preseason loss at Seattle due to an undisclosed injury, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Meanwhile, Ty Chandler helped his case for the backup job to Alexander Mattison by rushing 11 times for 41 yards and catching all four of his targets for 29 yards. The competition for the backup role was seen as close in training camp before Thursday with neither player standing out, but Chandler likely now has a lead. Still, Nwangwu at times was reported to be more impressive than Chandler in spring and summer practices, so he could still win the battle or a significant role if he's able to play in a preseason game.