Nwangwu (undisclosed) sat out a second consecutive practice Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

This news comes on the heels of Alexander Mattison leaving Tuesday's session early with a visible limp, per Lewis. Nwangwu's health concern isn't known, but with he and Mattison less than 100 percent at the moment, the Vikings' healthy backfield options consist of Ty Chandler and rookie seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride.