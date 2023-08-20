Nwangwu (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to Tennessee.
There's been no update on Nwangwu's status, as he's been sidelined for most of training camp. Ty Chandler looks set to begin the season as the No. 2 running back at this point with Nwangwu hurt.
More News
-
Vikings' Kene Nwangwu: Still not practicing•
-
Vikings' Kene Nwangwu: Remains sidelined•
-
Vikings' Kene Nwangwu: Misses preseason game with injury•
-
Vikings' Kene Nwangwu: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Kene Nwangwu: Misses second straight practice•
-
Vikings' Kene Nwangwu: In mix for backup role•