Nwangwu (undisclosed) did not practice Monday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Nwangwu also sat out the team's preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday and dealt with an undisclosed injury earlier in camp, although it's not clear if the two are related. The Iowa State product is believed to still be in competition with Ty Chandler for the backup role to Alexander Mattison; however, if he continues to miss time he may fall short in that battle, at least to start the season.