The Vikings reinstated Nwangwu (back) from injured reserve Wednesday.

Nwangwu has regained health and is poised to make his season debut Monday against the 49ers. Though he'll fortify a backfield that also includes Alexander Mattison, Cam Akers and Ty Chandler, Nwangwu is expected to see most of his snaps on special teams. The 25-year-old has been one of the league's top kick returners since entering the NFL in 2021, taking three kicks back for touchdowns while averaging 28.3 yards per return.