Nwangwu returned five kickoffs for 166 yards -- including one for a 97-yard touchdown -- in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots in Week 12.

Nwangwu was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the strength of his big return, becoming the third Vikings player to take home the honor this season. The second-year running back out of Iowa State has played just seven snaps on offense all season but leads the NFL with 620 kickoff return yards.