Nwangwu (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

After taking a seat at sessions Monday and Tuesday, Nwangwu was able to mix into some drills Wednesday. The same can be said for the Vikings' No. 1 running back Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), who was seen limping near the end of Tuesday's practice. When healthy, Mattison will handle most of the team's RB reps this season, but Nwangwu also is a candidate for work along with Ty Chandler and rookie seventh-rounder DeWayne McBride.