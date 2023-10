Nwangwu (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nwangwu returned from injured reserve on Oct. 18 and made his 2023 debut in Week 7 against the 49ers. His return has been short-lived, though, as he was unable to practice Friday due to an illness. With Nwangwu out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Packers, Ty Chandler is the most likely candidate to take over kick return duties.