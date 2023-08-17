Nwangwu (undisclosed) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

There's been no update on Nwangwu's status, as he's been sidelined for most of training camp. With Ty Chandler performing well in the preseason opener and stringing together strong practices, Nwangwu might be losing any shot he had at the Vikings' No. 2 running back job.