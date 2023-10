Nwangwu (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Bears.

Per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Nwangwu probably won't return from Minnesota's injured reserve list in Week 6. For now, that would leave just Cam Akers and Ty Chandler as change-of-pace options behind Alexander Mattison at running back Sunday.