Nwangwu (illness) is active Sunday against the Giants.
Nwangwu's active status Sunday doesn't come as a surprise as it was reported earlier by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he would play. However, his absence from the team's inactive list does make it official. He should handle the team's kick returns, while also being emergency depth at running back.
