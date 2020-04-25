Play

Vikings' Kenny Willekes: Picked by Minnesota

The Vikings selected Willekes in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

Willekes was a Senior Bowl standout and a former Michigan State MVP, as well as one of the nation's top walk-ons. The Vikings continue to pile together a stable of intriguing pass rushers, but the roster might simply not have enough available spots in order for Willekes to make the team.

