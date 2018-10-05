Brothers was activated to the 53-man roster Friday after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Brothers appeared in all 16 games with the Vikings last season during his second year in the league, but he served primarily on special teams with only nine defensive snaps. He's once again slated to provide depth at middle linebacker while Eric Kendricks continues to start at the position.