Brothers (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Lions, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Brothers has sat out the last three games due to lingering injuries. He appears to have a chance at suiting up Week 7, but it sounds like Brothers' availability could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.

