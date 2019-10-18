Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Draws questionable tag
Brothers (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Lions, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Brothers has sat out the last three games due to lingering injuries. He appears to have a chance at suiting up Week 7, but it sounds like Brothers' availability could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Won't go Sunday•
-
Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Ruled out for Sunday's contest•
-
Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Out with wrist injury•
-
Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Three tackles on special teams•
-
Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Activated to 53-man roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...