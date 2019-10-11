Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Questionable for Week 6
Brothers (hamstring/wrist) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Brothers has missed two straight games due to lingering injuries, but he appears to be nearing a return to the field. If he's able to go, the 2016 fifth-round pick will play his usual role on special teams versus Philadelphia. Brothers' presence would also provide the Vikings with linebacker depth.
