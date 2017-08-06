Brothers (hamstring) was absent from Saturday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Brothers played in a special teams role during the 2016 season. Anthony Barr is a lock for strong-side linebacker, but Brothers was in the midst of a battle for snaps at the weak side with Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson. It'll be crucial to heal from this injury quickly if Brothers wants a shot at a starting position.