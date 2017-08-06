Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Suffering hamstring injury
Brothers (hamstring) was absent from Saturday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Brothers played in a special teams role during the 2016 season. Anthony Barr is a lock for strong-side linebacker, but Brothers was in the midst of a battle for snaps at the weak side with Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson. It'll be crucial to heal from this injury quickly if Brothers wants a shot at a starting position.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...