Brothers has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2018 season for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Ben Goessling of The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Brothers has largely been used as a special teams player over the last two seasons in Minnesota, so his absence shouldn't have too profound of an impact on the team to start the season. Brothers will be eligible to return to the active roster for Week 5's conference championship rematch with the Eagles.