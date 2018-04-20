Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Suspended four games
Brothers has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2018 season for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Ben Goessling of The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Brothers has largely been used as a special teams player over the last two seasons in Minnesota, so his absence shouldn't have too profound of an impact on the team to start the season. Brothers will be eligible to return to the active roster for Week 5's conference championship rematch with the Eagles.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...