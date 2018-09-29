Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Suspension served
Brothers' four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs has ended, per the league's official transaction log.
Brothers was used in a limited role last season, averaging 19.2 defensive snaps per game. He'll be used in a similar spot in 2018 as Eric Kendricks logs a majority of the time at middle linebacker.
