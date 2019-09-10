Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Three tackles on special teams
Brothers had three tackles in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
He played 18 snaps, all on special teams. He'll have a reserve linebacker role, but may not play on defense unless the linebacking corps has an injury or two.
