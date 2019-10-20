Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Will play Sunday
Brothers (hamstring) is active and will play in Sunday's divisional matchup with Detroit.
Brothers has missed the last three contests due to the lingering hamstring injury, and as evidenced by this news, emerged healthy enough to return to the field. Now that he's officially active, look for the Missouri product to assume his usual depth role on defense and be deployed on special teams.
