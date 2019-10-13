Vikings' Kentrell Brothers: Won't go Sunday
Brothers (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Brothers has missed the last two games with lingering injuries, and as evidenced by this news, will miss a third. The Vikings promoted Cameron Smith to their 53-man roster Saturday, so it will be up to he and Eric Wilson to provide the linebacker depth for Week 6.
