Brothers (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Brothers has missed the last two games with lingering injuries, and as evidenced by this news, will miss a third. The Vikings promoted Cameron Smith to their 53-man roster Saturday, so it will be up to he and Eric Wilson to provide the linebacker depth for Week 6.

