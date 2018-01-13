Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Clarifies shoulder injury
McDermott (shoulder) underwent surgery Monday to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
McDermott suffered the injury in the Vikings' Week 16 win over the Packers, but it was originally believed to be a dislocated shoulder. Jeff Overbaugh has since been signed to serve as the team's long-snapper for the remainder of the season.
