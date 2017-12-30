Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Lands on IR
The Vikings placed McDermott (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.
McDermott dislocated his left shoulder in the Vikings' Week 16 victory over the Packers. In his absence, the team has brought in Jeff Overbaugh for long-snapping duties while also promoting fellow center Cornelius Edison from the practice squad. McDermott will now look ahead to the 2018 season.
