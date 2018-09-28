Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Questionable to return with finger injury
McDermott is Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site to Thursday's contest against the Rams with a finger injury.
David Morgan will fill McDermott's role as the Vikings long snapper as long as he is out.
More News
-
Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Clarifies shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Lands on IR•
-
Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Won't play Week 17•
-
Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Testing reveals dislocated shoulder•
-
Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Hopeful to return for playoffs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...