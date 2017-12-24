McDermott will miss time with a dislocated left shoulder, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

McDermott exited Saturday's victory over the Packers with a previously undisclosed shoulder injury. Reserve tight end David Morgan took over at long snapper in his place for the remainder of the game, but it's likely the Vikings turn to the free-agent market for a more specialized replacement in advance of Week 17's season finale against Chicago.

