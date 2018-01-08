Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Undergoes shoulder surgery
McDermott posted Monday on his personal Instagram account that he underwent successful surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder.
The Minnesota long snapper suffered the season-ending injury during the Vikings' Week 16 win over the Packers. The team subsequently signed Jeff Overbaugh to handle long-snapping duties the rest of the season.
