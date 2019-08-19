Vikings' Khari Blasingame: Scores TD Sunday

Blasingame scored a one-yard touchdown on his lone carry in Sunday's preseason win over Seattle.

The undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt has impressed the coaching staff during training camp with his receiving ability in addition to his blocking skills. However, it's not clear he'll win a roster spot, even with the Vikings saying they'll utilize a fullback in their offense. The Vikings may keep just fullback C.J. Ham on the roster.

Our Latest Stories