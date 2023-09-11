site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Khyiris Tonga: Limited work in season opener
Tonga had one tackle in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Tonga played on just nine snaps on defense as he'll work as a reserve nose tackle behind starter Harrison Phillips.
