Tonga logged 15 total tackles, including one tackle for loss in 14 games with the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

The Vikings continued to use Tonga primarily as a run stopper in 2023, but the third-year pro played only 188 defensive snaps, which is the lowest amount of his career. Tonga's low snap share resulted in career lows in total tackles, sacks and run stuffs, according to Pro Football Focus. The 27-year-old nose tackle is heading into the offseason as a restricted free-agent, but he could very well end up elsewhere in 2024.