Tonga (knee) is not among the Vikings' inactives for their contest versus the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Tonga popped up on the team's injury report with a knee issue Saturday but got in a limited practice session. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, as the defensive tackle has been cleared to suit up Monday night. Tonga has played a rotational role along Minnesota's defensive line throughout the campaign, totaling seven tackles (five solo) over eight games.