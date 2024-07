Jackson, 24, died Friday in an automobile accident in Maryland, the Portland Oregonian reports. "I'm at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Jackson was killed along with former Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School teammates Anthony Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Haze, according to the report. Jackson was Minnesota's fourth-round draft pick in 2024 after playing at Oregon.