The Vikings announced Monday that Cousins will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed that he tore his right Achilles' tendon in Sunday's win over the Packers.

The news come as little surprise, as multiple reports suggested that Cousins suffered an Achilles tear shortly after he exited in the fourth quarter with the injury. A timeline and details for Cousins' surgery will be determined later this week, but the 35-year-old will be done for the season and may not be guaranteed to be back to 100 percent health for NFL training camps next summer. Jaren Hall replaced Cousins late in Sunday's game, but the Vikings haven't determined whether the rookie fifth-round pick will start Week 9 at Atlanta. Cousins, meanwhile, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.