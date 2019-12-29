Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Active, but likely working as backup
Cousins is active for Sunday's game against the Bears but is expected to serve as the backup to Sean Mannion, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
The Vikings haven't officially confirmed that Cousins won't start like he usually does, but with Minnesota already locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed entering Sunday, there's little incentive for the team to exposing its top quarterback to a potential injury in a meaningless season finale. As Cronin notes, the fact that the Vikings have made both of their starting offensive tackles (Riley Reiff and Brian O'Neill) healthy inactives is a sign Cousins will only play in an emergency.
