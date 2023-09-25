Cousins completed 32 of 50 passes for 367 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Cousins reached 50 pass attempts in a game for the sixth time in his career, with Sunday's game marking his second-lowest yardage total in those contests. Nevertheless, it was a good performance that was highlighted by long touchdown strikes of 52 and 36 yards and also included four additional completions of greater than 20 yards. Though the Vikings are 0-3, Cousins has multiple passing scores and has topped 340 yards in all three games to this point.