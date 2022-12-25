Cousins completed 34 of 48 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

While the veteran QB didn't quite manage to throw for 400 yards, or even 300, for a third straight game, Cousins still tossed three more touchdowns, giving him a 13:3 TD:INT over the last five contests. He's reached 4,000 passing yards for the third straight season and the seventh time in the last eight years, and Cousins will take massive momentum into a Week 17 clash with the Packers.