Cousins completed 20 of 33 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks. He also rushed three times for five yards and had a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Cousins was stymied by a swarming Seahawks defense, as 70 of his passing yards came on the Vikings' final drive while trailing by 21 points. Although Cousins capped that series with a six-yard touchdown to Dalvin Cook, his fumble on Minnesota's prior possession effectively sealed his team's second straight defeat. In back-to-back weeks, Cousins has barely topped 200 yards despite throwing a combined 77 times. Those struggles have resulted in just 17 points for the Vikings, leaving the signal-caller in clear need of improvement ahead of Week 15's visit from the Dolphins.