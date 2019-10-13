Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Another strong showing in win
Cousins completed 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his two rushes.
Cousins exceeded the 300-yard mark for the second straight week and also threw a season-high number of touchdown passes. The veteran quarterback had his connection with Stefon Diggs working on all cylinders in the first half, hitting the speedy receiver for scoring throws of 62 and 51 yards in the second quarter. He made it a trifecta when he connected with Diggs again in the third quarter from 11 yards out to extend the Vikings' lead after Philadelphia had closed to within 24-20. Cousins now boasts a 6:1 TD:INT over his last pair of contests and will look to stay hot in a divisional showdown against the Lions in Week 7.
