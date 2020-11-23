Cousins completed 22 of 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

As expected, the Minnesota offense erupted against a Dallas defense that has been among the most generous units in the league this season. Unfortunately, the Vikings defense proved to be even worse. Cousins has been locked in since the team's bye, posting a 9:1 TD:INT over the last four games with a 9.9 YPA, but he could be facing a tougher challenge in Week 12 against a Panthers defense that just shut out the Lions.