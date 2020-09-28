Cousins completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 251 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 3 against Tennessee.

Cousins bounced back from an abysmal Week 2 performance for his first three-touchdown effort of the 2020 season. The highlight came on a 71-yard deep throw to rookie Justin Jefferson midway through the second quarter to give the Vikings a 24-12 lead. However, Cousins didn't play mistake free as he threw two interceptions in the second half -- one on the team's first drive of the third quarter and another as the team was attempting to move down the field for the winning score late in the final quarter. Cousins and the Vikings' passing attack should be in a position to succeed in a Week 4 matchup against the Texans.