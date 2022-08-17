Cousins (illness) has been cleared to return to practice Wednesday after having missed the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders due to a positive COVID-19 test, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Cousins spent five days away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's now been cleared to resume a normal workload. His symptoms were reportedly minimal. The veteran signal-caller is expected to immediately resume handling first-team reps, and he's back on the field in time to get some scrimmage work in against the 49ers. It remains to be seen, though, whether Cousins will take the field during the Vikings' second preseason game, Sunday versus San Francisco, or whether Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will once again handle the team's QB reps.