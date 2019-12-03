Cousins completed 22 of 38 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.

Cousins had to make do without the services of Adam Thielen (hamstring) once again, which diluted his options in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair. The veteran quarterback battled through, however, hitting Laquon Treadwell and Kyle Rudolph for touchdown passes of 58 and three yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter to almost spearhead a comeback from a 34-17 deficit. However, Cousins' one error was a costly one, as his interception on the first play of the final period gave the Seahawks the ball at the Vikings' 25-yard line, field position they'd eventually cash in on in the form of a Rashaad Penny 13-yard touchdown catch. The pick was only Cousins' fourth of the season, and he did mange to extend his multi-touchdown streak to four games with his pair of scoring tosses. Cousins will look to help Minnesota bounce back in a Week 14 divisional battle versus the Lions.