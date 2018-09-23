Cousins completed 40 of 55 pass attempts for 296 yards, one touchdown and one interception Sunday against the Bills. He also gained two yards on two carries and lost a pair of fumbles in the 27-6 loss.

Cousins completed an impressive 73 percent of his passes, but he didn't generate a single play longer than 19 yards en route to an underwhelming 5.4 yards per attempt. He fumbled on each of his first two possessions, allowing the Bills to build their lead as they went into halftime with a 27-point cushion. Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph for a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, though the game was well out of hand at that point. It was a frustrating outing for Cousins and his fantasy owners, who were likely salivating at this matchup after two strong games to start the season. He'll look to get back on track next week against the Rams.