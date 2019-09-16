Cousins completed 14 of 32 pass attempts for 230 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions Sunday against the Packers. He also gained 17 yards on two carries and lost a fumble in the 21-16 loss.

Cousins struggled mightily in this one as he completed just 43.8 percent of his passes while averaging a pedestrian 7.2 yards per attempt. He lost a fumble on the second drive of the game and hurt his team's chance to come back with interceptions toward the end of either half. While he more than doubled his yardage output from Week 1, Cousins' inefficiency and carelessness with the football were a worrisome sight for fantasy owners. He will face a much more favorable matchup next Sunday at home against the Raiders.