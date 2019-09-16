Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Commits three turnovers
Cousins completed 14 of 32 pass attempts for 230 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions Sunday against the Packers. He also gained 17 yards on two carries and lost a fumble in the 21-16 loss.
Cousins struggled mightily in this one as he completed just 43.8 percent of his passes while averaging a pedestrian 7.2 yards per attempt. He lost a fumble on the second drive of the game and hurt his team's chance to come back with interceptions toward the end of either half. While he more than doubled his yardage output from Week 1, Cousins' inefficiency and carelessness with the football were a worrisome sight for fantasy owners. He will face a much more favorable matchup next Sunday at home against the Raiders.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Limited volume in opener•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Stumbles against Cardinals•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: In line to play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws TD pass on lone drive•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Gaining experience with receivers•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Underwhelms in season-ending loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...