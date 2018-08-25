Cousins completed 17 of 28 passes for 182 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks. He also rushed once for two yards.

Unlikely to play in next week's exhibition finale alongside the rest of the team's starters, Cousins will finish the preseason having completed 24 of 40 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. While a 60-percent completion rate and 5.9 yards-per-attempt mark likely aren't what the Vikings had in mind when they signed the quarterback to a record-breaking contract this offseason, those figures are also well below Cousins' career averages of 65.5 percent passing and 7.7 YPA, so it's more than reasonable to expect him to improve as he gets further acclimated to his new situation.