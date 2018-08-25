Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Completes 17 passes Friday
Cousins completed 17 of 28 passes for 182 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks. He also rushed once for two yards.
Unlikely to play in next week's exhibition finale alongside the rest of the team's starters, Cousins will finish the preseason having completed 24 of 40 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. While a 60-percent completion rate and 5.9 yards-per-attempt mark likely aren't what the Vikings had in mind when they signed the quarterback to a record-breaking contract this offseason, those figures are also well below Cousins' career averages of 65.5 percent passing and 7.7 YPA, so it's more than reasonable to expect him to improve as he gets further acclimated to his new situation.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles in Saturday's preseason game•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Leads scoring drive in preseason debut•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: May have short stint Saturday•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Officially signs with Vikes•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Plans to join Vikings•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Visiting Minnesota•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.