Cousins doesn't expect to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Supporting the notion that Cousins will be held out of the contest is that coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't expect many, if any of Minnesota's starters to play versus Denver. In that context, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond and Nick Mullens would be the team's QB options on Saturday.